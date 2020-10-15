Citigroup Downgrades Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FCX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.57.

NYSE:FCX opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

