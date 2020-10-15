Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,963,000 after buying an additional 1,711,353 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,724,000 after buying an additional 6,714,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,909,000 after buying an additional 650,874 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $521,979,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

