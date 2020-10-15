Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on C. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.