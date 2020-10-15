Citigroup Lowers Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NTTYY opened at $21.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunications equipment, system integration, and other services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business.

