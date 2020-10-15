Citigroup (NYSE:C) Lowered to “Hold” at DZ Bank

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Citigroup by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.