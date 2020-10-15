Claymore Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,562.00 (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Claymore has a total market capitalization of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Claymore token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX. During the last seven days, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00272128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00093854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00036071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.15 or 0.01482208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 241.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.09 or 0.00908753 BTC.

About Claymore

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com . The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DDEX and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

