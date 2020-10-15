Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Shares Gap Down to $1,078.00

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,078.00, but opened at $1,037.00. Close Brothers Group shares last traded at $1,019.00, with a volume of 85,492 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,212 ($15.83) target price (down from GBX 1,215 ($15.87)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price (up from GBX 1,230 ($16.07)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Close Brothers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,234 ($16.12).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,058.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,088.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.70. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.34%.

In related news, insider Mike Morgan acquired 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,059 ($13.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,167.90 ($25,042.98). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,838 shares of company stock worth $1,947,380.

About Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

