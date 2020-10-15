CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $63.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

CMS stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.54. 5,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,109. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,666.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 87.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,232.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 105.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 37.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

