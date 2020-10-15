COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

