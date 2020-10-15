Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at WBB Securities

Equities researchers at WBB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. WBB Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 350.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Cohbar in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Get Cohbar alerts:

Cohbar stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.00. 81,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,197. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. Cohbar has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohbar in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohbar by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 52,717 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohbar in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cohbar by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cohbar in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

Cohbar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cohbar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohbar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.