Cohen & Steers (CNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.09 million during the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 55.04% and a net margin of 29.19%. On average, analysts expect Cohen & Steers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $58.76. The company had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.26. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $60.27.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

