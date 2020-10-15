Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

CXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE CXP opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.11. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $22.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $79.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.09 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.