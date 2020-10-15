Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) & Bogen Communications International (NASDAQ:BOGN) Head-To-Head Survey

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) and Bogen Communications International (OTCMKTS:BOGN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Communications Systems and Bogen Communications International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Communications Systems $50.91 million 0.74 $6.47 million $0.02 200.00 Bogen Communications International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Communications Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Bogen Communications International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Communications Systems and Bogen Communications International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Communications Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bogen Communications International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Communications Systems currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Communications Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Communications Systems is more favorable than Bogen Communications International.

Profitability

This table compares Communications Systems and Bogen Communications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Communications Systems 5.78% 1.64% 1.34% Bogen Communications International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.8% of Communications Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Communications Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.3% of Bogen Communications International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Communications Systems has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bogen Communications International has a beta of -3.61, meaning that its share price is 461% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Communications Systems beats Bogen Communications International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, security, and surveillance markets. Its Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and OEMs directly, as well as through distributors. The company's JDL Technologies segment offers information technology managed services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and remote support and management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures, and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Bogen Communications International Company Profile

Bogen Communications International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells telecommunications software and related hardware primarily in Europe and the Middle East. It also offers services and support for its software and hardware. The company is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

