Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Boenning Scattergood cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Community Bank System stock opened at $56.13 on Thursday. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,314,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,504,000 after acquiring an additional 342,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,246,000 after acquiring an additional 46,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,736,000 after acquiring an additional 213,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 1,210 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $66,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

