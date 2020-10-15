Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) PT Set at €31.00 by UBS Group

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) has been assigned a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGO. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.40 ($29.88) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €34.43 ($40.50).

Get Compagnie de Saint Gobain alerts:

SGO opened at €37.32 ($43.91) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €35.46 and a 200-day moving average of €30.49. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 12-month high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.