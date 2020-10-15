Comparing BB Liquidating (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ) and IQIYI (OTCMKTS:IQ)

BB Liquidating (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ) and IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get BB Liquidating alerts:

27.7% of IQIYI shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of BB Liquidating shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BB Liquidating and IQIYI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BB Liquidating N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IQIYI $4.12 billion 4.02 -$1.48 billion ($2.03) -11.12

BB Liquidating has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IQIYI.

Risk & Volatility

BB Liquidating has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IQIYI has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BB Liquidating and IQIYI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BB Liquidating N/A N/A N/A IQIYI -35.09% -118.55% -23.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BB Liquidating and IQIYI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BB Liquidating 0 0 0 0 N/A IQIYI 2 4 2 0 2.00

IQIYI has a consensus target price of $21.81, indicating a potential downside of 3.40%. Given IQIYI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IQIYI is more favorable than BB Liquidating.

Summary

BB Liquidating beats IQIYI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BB Liquidating

BB Liquidating Inc. is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it was operated and franchised entertainment-related stores in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Blockbuster Inc. and changed its name to BB Liquidating Inc. in August 2011. BB Liquidating Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas. On July 16, 2013, the voluntary petition of BB Liquidating Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 23, 2010. BB Liquidating Inc. operates as a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. The company also provides membership, content distribution, online advertising, live broadcasting, and online gaming and literature services. In addition, it operates iQIYI Mall, an e-commerce platform that offers products, such as VR glasses to users through direct sale and third-party merchants; and a talent agency. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com, Inc. and changed its name to iQIYI, Inc. in November 2017. iQIYI, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Beijing, China. iQIYI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Baidu Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for BB Liquidating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Liquidating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.