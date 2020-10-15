Comparing BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) & ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BioHiTech Global and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -174.48% -1,749.63% -15.72% ATA Creativity Global -97.13% -53.12% -23.05%

This table compares BioHiTech Global and ATA Creativity Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $4.22 million 6.80 -$7.62 million N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 1.99 -$17.56 million N/A N/A

BioHiTech Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATA Creativity Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BioHiTech Global has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioHiTech Global and ATA Creativity Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioHiTech Global presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 214.96%. Given BioHiTech Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Summary

BioHiTech Global beats ATA Creativity Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste. It has a distribution license to sell, lease, use, distribute and manufacture the Eco-Safe Digester product. The Eco-Safe Digester is a data-driven, network-based mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that can be disposed of via conventional sanitary sewer systems. The Eco-Safe Digester may be used by businesses in food service, hospitality, healthcare, government, conference centers, education centers or stadiums. Its Internet enabled system, the BioHiTech Cloud, streams data from the digesters, collects information from system users and integrates business application data.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

