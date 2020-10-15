Comparing Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) & Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cortexyme and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$36.98 million ($1.94) -24.32 Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.77 million ($0.64) -11.31

Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fennec Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -34.24% -32.21% Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -78.86% -70.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.7% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Cortexyme shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cortexyme and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 0 0 4 0 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cortexyme presently has a consensus target price of $68.33, suggesting a potential upside of 44.80%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 102.58%. Given Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fennec Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Risk & Volatility

Cortexyme has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

