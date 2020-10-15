Comparing Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) & Everi (NASDAQ:EVRI)

Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) and Everi (NYSE:EVRI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Village and Everi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Village N/A -34.04% -1.94% Everi -17.78% -3,484.76% -4.41%

This table compares Hall of Fame Village and Everi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Village N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A Everi $533.23 million 1.44 $16.52 million $0.28 32.18

Everi has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Village.

Volatility & Risk

Hall of Fame Village has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everi has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hall of Fame Village and Everi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Village 0 0 0 0 N/A Everi 0 0 5 1 3.17

Everi has a consensus price target of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 23.94%. Given Everi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everi is more favorable than Hall of Fame Village.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Hall of Fame Village shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Everi shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Hall of Fame Village shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Everi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Everi beats Hall of Fame Village on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hall of Fame Village Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc. provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment. The company also provides Cash access services; Casino Cash Plus 3-in-1 ATM, a cash-dispensing machine that enables ATM cash withdrawals, POS debit card cash access transactions, and credit card cash access transactions; check verification and warranty services; CashClub that provides gaming establishments with a single dashboard interface to streamline credit and debit card cash access transaction processing and check warranty transactions; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to the casino floor; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, it offers Everi Compliance, a suite of compliance software to assist with anti-money laundering regulations; Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; non-ATM terminals that perform authorizations for credit card cash access and POS debit card transactions; database services; and an online payment processing solution for gaming operators in states that offer intra-state, and Internet-based gaming and lottery activities. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

