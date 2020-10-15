Comparing JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and NovelStem International (NASDAQ:NSTM)

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares JD.com and NovelStem International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com 3.34% 9.53% 3.30% NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A

42.5% of JD.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

JD.com has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovelStem International has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for JD.com and NovelStem International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com 0 3 16 1 2.90 NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A

JD.com currently has a consensus target price of $65.15, suggesting a potential downside of 18.35%. Given JD.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JD.com is more favorable than NovelStem International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JD.com and NovelStem International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com $82.86 billion 1.40 $1.75 billion $0.68 117.34 NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than NovelStem International.

Summary

JD.com beats NovelStem International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce. It also provides gifts, flowers, and plants; nutritional supplements, healthcare services, and other healthcare equipment; books, e-books, music, movie, and other media products; and virtual goods, such as online travel agency, attraction tickets, and prepaid phone and game cards, as well as industrial products and installation and maintenance services. In addition, the company offers an online marketplace for third-party merchants to sell products to customers; and transaction processing and billing and other services. Further, it provides online marketing services for suppliers, third-party merchants, and other business partners; supply chain and logistics services for various industries; and consumer financing services to individual customers, as well as online-to-offline solutions. JD.com, Inc. offers its products through its website jd.com and mobile apps, as well as directly to customers. As of December 31, 2019, JD.com, Inc. operated fulfillment centers in seven cities; and 700 warehouses in 89 cities covering various counties and districts. The company has strategic cooperation agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited. JD.com, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd. for stem-cell technology platform in cancer immunotherapy and COVID-19 resistance. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018 as a result of its business focus shift from advertising services to stem cell-based diagnostics for cancer chemotherapies. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

