Comparing RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) and Juhl Energy (NASDAQ:JUHL)

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) and Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.7% of RMR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of RMR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of Juhl Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

RMR Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Juhl Energy has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RMR Group and Juhl Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMR Group $713.37 million 1.28 $74.58 million $4.83 6.02 Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Juhl Energy.

Profitability

This table compares RMR Group and Juhl Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMR Group 5.18% 6.09% 4.73% Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RMR Group and Juhl Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RMR Group 1 5 1 0 2.00 Juhl Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

RMR Group presently has a consensus target price of $35.42, suggesting a potential upside of 21.79%. Given RMR Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe RMR Group is more favorable than Juhl Energy.

Summary

RMR Group beats Juhl Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Juhl Energy Company Profile

Juhl Energy, Inc. operates in the clean and renewable-energy industry in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the development, management, and ownership of community wind power projects. It focuses to build 5 megawatts (MW) to 80 MW wind farms that are jointly owned by local communities, farm owners, environmentally-concerned investors, and the company. The company services various aspects of wind project development, including development and ownership of wind farms, general consultation on wind projects, construction management of wind farm projects, and system operations and maintenance for completed wind farms. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy Development, Renewable Power Plant Ownership, and Energy and Field Services. The Renewable Energy Development segment provides development and construction, as well as related products and services for the wind, solar, and cogeneration energy sectors. The Renewable Power Plant Ownership segment owns and operates consolidated wind farms or other clean energy investments. The Energy and Field Services segment offers business-to-business engineering consulting, asset management, and turbine maintenance services. Juhl Energy, Inc. has 24 community wind farms totaling approximately 260 MW of wind power in the Midwest region of the United States; and projects in various stages of development totaling approximately 445 MW of wind power generating capacity. The company was formerly known as Juhl Wind, Inc. and changed its name to Juhl Energy, Inc. in January 2013. Juhl Energy, Inc. is based in Pipestone, Minnesota.

