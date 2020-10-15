Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMTL shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

CMTL stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Comtech Telecomm. has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $149.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after buying an additional 93,569 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 4,151.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 13.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

