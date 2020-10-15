ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the energy producer on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

ConocoPhillips has raised its dividend by 33.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of COP opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

