Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $439.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $325.18 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 395.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 23.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $64,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 23.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $76,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

