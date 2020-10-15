Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities cut shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $196.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.37.

NYSE:STZ opened at $183.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,017.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $208.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $31,095,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 616,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,153,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,696,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,201,000 after buying an additional 99,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,321,000 after buying an additional 3,217,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,807,000 after buying an additional 63,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,425,000 after buying an additional 134,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after buying an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

