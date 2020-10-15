CONTRACOIN Market Capitalization Tops $20.35 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00007975 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $20.35 million and $80,788.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,435,932 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

