Contrasting Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) and Applied UV (NYSE:AUVI)

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) and Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Applied UV and Acuity Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied UV 0 0 0 0 N/A Acuity Brands 3 2 4 0 2.11

Acuity Brands has a consensus price target of $98.78, indicating a potential upside of 3.98%. Given Acuity Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acuity Brands is more favorable than Applied UV.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied UV and Acuity Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied UV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Acuity Brands $3.33 billion 1.13 $248.30 million $7.51 12.65

Acuity Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Applied UV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Acuity Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Acuity Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Applied UV and Acuity Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied UV N/A N/A N/A Acuity Brands 7.46% 14.43% 8.73%

Summary

Acuity Brands beats Applied UV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc. engages in the development and acquisition of technology that address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, and residential markets. Its products utilize disinfection technology that applies the power of narrow-range light (UVC) to destroy pathogens thoroughly and automatically. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Mount Vernon, New York.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc. provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It also provides light emitting diode drivers, power supplies, modular wiring, sensors, glass, and inverters, as well as services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems. The company markets its products under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Antique Street Lamps, Sunoptics, eldoLED, Distech Controls, nLight, ROAM, Sensor Switch, Power Sentry, IOTA, and Atrius brands. It serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, national accounts, system integrators, utility distributors, value-added resellers, digital retailers, government entities and municipalities, lighting showrooms, developers, original equipment manufacturers, and energy service companies, as well as the new construction, renovation, and maintenance and repair markets. The company sells its products through independent sales agents, electrical distributors, system integrators, and sales representatives, as well as through a network of distribution centers, regional warehouses, and commercial warehouses. Acuity Brands, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

