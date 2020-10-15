Contrasting Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) & Life Storage (NASDAQ:LSI)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Life Storage pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diversified Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Life Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and Life Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 1 4 1 0 2.00 Life Storage 0 4 6 0 2.60

Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.44%. Life Storage has a consensus target price of $111.40, indicating a potential downside of 3.67%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Life Storage.

Risk and Volatility

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Life Storage has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Life Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Life Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Life Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust -7.14% -3.33% -1.41% Life Storage 43.67% 12.00% 6.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Life Storage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.04 billion 0.82 -$88.23 million $1.31 2.74 Life Storage $574.74 million 9.44 $258.70 million $5.62 20.58

Life Storage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Life Storage beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 400,000-plus customers, making it a leader in the industry.

