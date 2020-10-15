Contrasting Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) and Barclays (OTCMKTS:BCS)

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barclays has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and Barclays’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) $47.07 million 2.37 $9.21 million $1.38 9.79 Barclays $27.62 billion 0.80 $4.18 billion $1.25 4.09

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia). Barclays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and Barclays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 19.56% N/A N/A Barclays 4.95% 4.04% 0.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and Barclays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 0 0 0 0 N/A Barclays 1 6 5 0 2.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Barclays shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Barclays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Barclays beats Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, overdraft protection, insurance, and online and mobile banking services, as well as cash management, merchant, payment processing, check scanning, and lockbox services. The company operates five branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, and Clarendon, as well as has 55,000 ATMs. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices. The company also provides investment banking services, which include financial advisory, capital raising, wealth and investment management, and financing and risk management services to corporations, governments, and financial institutions. In addition, it engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

