Cordasco Financial Network Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 341,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,676,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,202,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $309,370,000 after acquiring an additional 592,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.68. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

