Cordasco Financial Network Has $101,000 Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Facebook were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 33.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of FB opened at $271.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.08. The company has a market capitalization of $774.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.
In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,058 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
