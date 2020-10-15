Cordasco Financial Network Has $101,000 Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Facebook were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 33.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $271.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.08. The company has a market capitalization of $774.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,058 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

