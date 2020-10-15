Cordasco Financial Network Has $284,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,264 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,282,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,012 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

PFE stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $204.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

