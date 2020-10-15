Cordasco Financial Network Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cordasco Financial Network lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 197,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $144.04 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.60.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.