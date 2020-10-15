Cordasco Financial Network Sells 200 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cordasco Financial Network lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Intel were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

INTC stock opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.