Cordasco Financial Network Sells 4 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cordasco Financial Network lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. DRH Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,439.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,363.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,724.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,209.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,788.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

