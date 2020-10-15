Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BofA Securities

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

CLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. ABN Amro raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.96.

CLB opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $49.22. The firm has a market cap of $705.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 3.15.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $115.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 232,010 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

