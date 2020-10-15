Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.04

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.04 and traded as high as $30.05. Core-Mark shares last traded at $29.36, with a volume of 201,149 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

In related news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,136.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

