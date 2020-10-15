Cormark Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

LUG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$12.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.35. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20. Lundin Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.82 and a twelve month high of C$13.49.

In other Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,262,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,396,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,738,624.56.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

