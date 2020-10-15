Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after buying an additional 206,856 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,582,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $380.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $382.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $349.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.31. The stock has a market cap of $167.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price target (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.