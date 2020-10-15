Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €68.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €68.00 ($80.00) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on 1COV. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €45.73 ($53.80).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV opened at €44.41 ($52.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is €43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.32. Covestro has a 1 year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1 year high of €48.18 ($56.68).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.