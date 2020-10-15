Cowen Begins Coverage on Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an under perform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $60.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.55. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.40, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,125.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $562,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,919 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 80.9% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,192,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after buying an additional 533,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,793,000 after purchasing an additional 34,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,070 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 219,251 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 92.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 605,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,553,000 after purchasing an additional 291,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

