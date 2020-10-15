Cowen Begins Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Cowen began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.95.
Snowflake stock opened at $243.18 on Monday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $319.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $622,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $446,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.
