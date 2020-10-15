Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Raised to Buy at CL King

CL King upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $117.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.36. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

