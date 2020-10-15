Credit Suisse Group Boosts PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $117.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

PNC has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

NYSE:PNC opened at $109.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average is $106.71.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

