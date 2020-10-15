Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 2,322 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:T traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.24. 416,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,220,918. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

