Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 327 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,968,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,135,410,000 after buying an additional 10,157,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,333,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 150.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,221,000 after buying an additional 3,307,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.96. The company had a trading volume of 196,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,994,408. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

