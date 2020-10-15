Crewe Advisors LLC Has $199,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. BofA Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,563.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,731. The company has a market capitalization of $1,063.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,522.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,428.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

