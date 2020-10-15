Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 641 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,038 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 110,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,125 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 119.3% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.4% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, TL Private Wealth grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.4% in the third quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 5,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.51. 178,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,096,360. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

