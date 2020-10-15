Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 241 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 158.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 40,558 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 463,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

