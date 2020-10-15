Crewe Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $277,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,034 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 134.2% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after buying an additional 205,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $111,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,058. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Argus increased their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

Shares of FB stock opened at $268.18 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $774.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.